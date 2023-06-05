Robert Hanssen, FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in Colorado federal prison

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, has died while serving a life sentence at the Supermax prison in Florence.

FBI

Hanssen gave Russians U.S. state secrets in exchange for more than $1 million in case and diamonds over the course of 16 years.

In 2001, he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage and other charges, and had been serving that life sentence in Florence since July 2002.

He was found unresponsive in his prison cell at the Supermax facility in Florence and pronounced dead. He was 79 years old.