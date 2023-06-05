Watch CBS News
Local News

Robert Hanssen, FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in Colorado federal prison

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, has died while serving a life sentence at the Supermax prison in Florence. 

54b70b03-a1a1-4ed8-9a0d-79aa50743366.jpg
FBI

Hanssen gave Russians U.S. state secrets in exchange for more than $1 million in case and diamonds over the course of 16 years. 

In 2001, he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage and other charges, and had been serving that life sentence in Florence since July 2002. 

He was found unresponsive in his prison cell at the Supermax facility in Florence and pronounced dead. He was 79 years old. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.