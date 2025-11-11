Watch CBS News
Possible road rage shooting in Colorado foothills injures 1, roadblock set up on southbound Highway 285

By
Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles

One person was shot and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after what Colorado authorities in Jefferson County said was a possible road rage crime on Highway 285. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the foothills between Conifer and Indian Hills.

A roadblock was set up blocking southbound traffic so an investigation could take place, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacki Kelley said. It's located at the point where Sourdough Drive crosses the highway.

Kelley asked that drivers "please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

So far it's not clear how badly the person was injured.

There's no word so far on a suspect description in the case. The events leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

