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Road rage incident in Northern Colorado ends in stabbing, suspect arrested

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A road rage incident in Northern Colorado ended with a teenager hospitalized and a 19-year-old in custody on Monday night.

The Loveland Police Department said the problem between the two drivers began just before 7 p.m. on Taft Avenue. They continued onto Eisenhower Boulevard near Prospect Drive and reportedly stopped near a local business before getting out of their vehicles. Police say the two were involved in a confrontation, which violently escalated when 19-year-old Alexander Michael Rodriguez reportedly stabbed the other teenager and left the scene.

The LPD says someone immediately reported the stabbing to the Emergency Communications Center, and officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the call. The injured teen suffered serious injuries, but officers say they are recovering.

Investigators received information on the suspect's vehicle and which way it was headed. Officers later found it at a home in Loveland and took Rodriguez, who was inside the residence, into custody.

Rodriguez was booked into the Larimer County Jail and will appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

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