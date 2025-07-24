Road improvements underway to make Vasquez Boulevard safer for Colorado drivers, pedestrians

The Colorado Department of Transportation is improving a major road that has constant backups and crashes almost every single day.

This is Vasquez Boulevard between I-270 and 64th Avenue in Commerce City. The construction is underway to make it safer for pedestrians and drivers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to make a stretch of Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City safer amid an alarming number of crashes traffic delays. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT's safety plans include:

Vasquez Boulevard between E. 60th and E. 64th avenues

Work: Reconfiguring lanes, installing new medians, curb alignment and striping

Timeframe: July 2025 through November 2026

Typical closures: Right and left lane closures

E. 60th Avenue/Vasquez Boulevard/Parkway Drive intersection

Work:

Converting the complex intersection to a safer and simpler four-way signalized intersection



Improving traffic signal phasing and timing to reduce congestion



Adding a new northbound right turn lane from Vasquez Boulevard to Parkway Drive and E. 60th Avenue to improve operations

Timeframe: July 2025 through November 2026

Typical closures: Right and left lane closures on Vasquez Boulevard during night work to reconfigure the traffic signals

E. 62nd Avenue/Vasquez Boulevard intersection

Work: Intersection improvements with a new traffic signal providing full access between Vasquez Boulevard/CO 2 and E. 62nd Avenue, which will allow southbound Vasquez Boulevard through-traffic to travel through the intersection without stopping

Timeframe: July 2025 through June 2026

Typical closures: E. 62nd Avenue will be closed at Vasquez Boulevard from mid-August to December 2025. Access to businesses will be maintained from the east side of Vasquez Boulevard. Detour signage will be in place and motorists will be encouraged to use Parkway Drive or E. 64th Avenue as alternate routes.

E. 62nd Avenue between Vasquez Boulevard and Parkway Drive

Work: Widening the roadway and adding turn lanes

Timeframe: May 2026 through late July 2026

Typical closures: Business access only on E. 62nd Avenue between Vasquez Boulevard and Parkway Drive/Glencoe Street. There will be no through traffic onto Vasquez Boulevard from the east side of E. 62nd Avenue.

Parkway Drive/Forest Drive intersection

Work: Adding curb extensions on each corner of the intersection to increase pedestrian safety and restrict large truck access

Timeframe: Mid-2026

Typical closures: The east and south corners of the intersection will be closed to pedestrians beginning mid-2026.

This project is the first of two scheduled and three anticipated for critical safety and improvements on Vasquez Boulevard.

During this time of construction, drivers should expect various lane shifts, single lane closures, shoulder closures and turn lane closures on Vasquez Boulevard and all cross streets between E. 60th and E. 64th avenues and anticipate potential delays. Normal working hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Potential daytime work on Saturdays may occur periodically throughout the project.

There will be periodic night work throughout the project. Night work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday evenings. Drivers should watch for heavy equipment exiting and entering the work zone. Drivers are urged to drive with caution, heed the signs, do not speed, and leave plenty of following distance.

Go to cotrip.org for the latest information on lane and road closures. For the full project, you can find it here.

The entire project is expected to cost $10.9 million. CDOT chose Jalisco International as its contractor.