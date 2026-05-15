Road closure on northbound I-25 after fatal crash in southeast Denver metro area

The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to plan for delays after a crash on I-25 northbound in Douglas County.

According to the CSP, three vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:23 p.m. near the Happy Canyon Road exit. They said the crash involved a white Audi Q5, a blue Toyota Highlander and a gray Chevy Equinox.

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Troopers said the number of occupants in all of the vehicles is not yet known, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The northbound lanes are closed between Exit 182: Wilcox Street (Castle Rock) and Exit 188 and Castle Pines Parkway (near Castle Pines) from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 188.

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CSP advised that the road will be closed for a while.

The Castle Rock Police Department is working on rerouting traffic through the Town of Castle Rock, and asked that people not call dispatch about traffic signal timing or congestion. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office warned that the alternative routes are also extremely backed up and asked that drivers avoid the area.