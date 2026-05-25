Despite rising costs, Coloradans can save on Memorial Day cookouts with tips from King Soopers

With rising food prices, Coloradans will pay more for their Memorial Day Weekend cookouts this year.

According to the Consumer Price Index, a pound of ground beef is up about 15% this year and has reached a record high, steaks have gone up 16%, and tomatoes are up nearly 40%. There are plenty of ways to save money while grocery shopping, though, while still coming up with the perfect spread for a holiday cookout.

Jessica Voss, the Communications and Public Affairs Manager for King Soopers, first encourages shoppers to set a budget and have a plan in place before heading to the grocery store. She said customers should also check the weekly ads that go out. See what's on sale, create a list and menu based on that, and buy those items.

"A little planning upfront by looking at that weekly circular ad will really save you more money in the long run, and you'll still get great products, you'll just maybe have to tailor your menu a little differently," said Voss.

Shoppers can also clip digital coupons by downloading any store's app, logging in, and clipping the coupons. Then, when checking out at the register, those savings are automatically deducted from the total bill.

Consider buying the summer and cookout staples. Meats, such as ground beef, hot dogs, and steak will be on sale. What's cheaper this year, though, is chicken. So maybe consider switching out the protein options, too. Fresh produce like watermelon, berries and corn will also be on sale. Charcoal, plus condiments and pickles, and other patriotic items will also have savings.

Shoppers can also cut up their own fruits and veggies or make their own hamburger patties to save some money. Also, consider making marinades and dressings to save a few extra dollars.

Voss also recommends trying name brand items over store brand items.

"Do not be afraid to try any of our brand's products here at King Soopers. We have found the quality, the taste, everything is just as good as the national brand, and at a lower price point. So really, when you're doing your shopping in the store, make some comparisons, and we encourage you to try something new. Summer is a great time to try some trendy items, too," said Voss.

Voss also encourages hosting a potluck.

"Definitely encourage your family and friends to bring their favorite dish, so maybe pick a theme, red, white, and blue, your favorite summer produce, your favorite summer item, desserts, appetizers, whatever it may be. It's a team effort, and so the more that you can have your family and friends contribute, the easier it is on your budget, and the more fun you can have trying everyone's favorite things," said Voss.

On Fridays, drivers can also earn four times fuel points at King Soopers, which can help save money at the pump.

Many stores, including King Soopers, also offer a 10% discount for veterans and active-duty military on the holiday.