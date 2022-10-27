Watch CBS News
Rifles will be stored inside some St. Vrain Valley Schools

A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. 

Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. 

The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. 

The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

