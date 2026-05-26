Ride-share passenger killed in Aurora crash on Memorial Day

A man using a ride-share service in Aurora was killed on Monday when the vehicle was involved in a crash.

The Aurora Police Department says the crash took place near Laredo Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. According to police, a Toyota Rav4 ran a red light while heading west through the intersection and collided with a sedan operating as a ride-share.

The authorities say the crash ripped off the sedan's rear passenger door and threw the passenger out of the vehicle.

Both the ride-share driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the passenger later died.

Police say the driver of the Rav4 is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.