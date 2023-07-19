Clear Creek County commissioners accept resignation of Sheriff Rick Albers

County commissioners in Clear Creek County have accepted the resignation of Sheriff Rick Albers. Albers first made national and international headlines following Christian Glass's death at the hands of police in Clear Creek County, including at least one of his deputies, last year.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers Clear Creek Sheriff's Office

Glass' parents and Clear Creek county commissioners called out the sheriff for not taking full responsibility for the 22-year-old's death. Glass' parents, Sally and Simon, had been explicitly calling for his resignation.

Glass died when he was shot by deputies and officers that responded to his call to 911 after his car broke down on a dirt road.

Albers had served as the sheriff of Clear Creek County since 1980.