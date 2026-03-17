Reward offered for information on suspected arsonist in eastern Colorado

A wind-spurred fire that sparked evacuations in eastern Colorado is not believed to be arson, and the authorities say the suspect is still starting fires.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the same person has been starting fires for more than two years, including one that burned more than 12,000 acres near County Road 33 in December. Investigators say the fire tested positive for accelerants.

Firefighters in Yuma County work to contain a fire on Dec. 18, 2025. CBS

Another fire broke out in Yuma County in January near County Road CC and 24. Witnesses reported seeing a person setting the nearby ditch on fire just before the winds picked up. When they tried to approach, the suspect drove away in a pickup truck.

Yuma County Sheriff TC Combs appealed to the public to stay alert for anything that may help catch the person responsible and to write down license plate numbers, dates, and times of any relevant incidents.

"I am putting this information out to the public because you are the eyes and ears in your communities, and I need your help in catching this despicable individual. I have 2,369 square miles to patrol and limited resources and manpower, but what I do have is you," he shared.

In February, yet another arson fire was set between County Road X and Y on County Road 28.

The sheriff's office believes that the same arsonist started a fire on Sunday near the town of Vernon.

"We would like to thank the Yuma County citizens for their vigilance and quick response in alerting the sheriff's office. The photos and information you provided are invaluable in this investigation, and the effort is greatly appreciated," the YCSO shared in a Facebook post. "Arsonists are notoriously difficult to catch. Observant residents such as yourselves will ultimately play a major role in solving this case. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the firefighters and farmers who assisted in containing this fire quickly. Your fast response and decisive actions prevented this foolish criminal act from endangering the rest of the county."

The Colorado Fire Investigators fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire. They encouraged anyone with information on the fire or the suspect to contact them at 1 (877) 892-7766, or local law enforcement at (303) 239-4151.