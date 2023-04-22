Reward increased in Colorado rock throwing death after company "lost our youngest, brightest employee to this senseless act"

As investigators put out yet another call for information in the rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell, a reward fund quickly grew with the help of her employer.

Commercial Flooring Services in Denver added $15,000 to the $2000 Crimestoppers reward for information in the case that leads to conviction.

Alexa Bartell Courtesy

"CFS lost our youngest, brightest employee to this senseless act. We'd appreciate you helping get the word out," said a posting by the company on social media. "Please keep Alexa's mother, Kelly (also a CFS employee), and her family in your thoughts- our team is devasted."

It was a headline to a second day of investigation as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office worked to sort through tips that have come in. There has already been useful evidence collected in the case say investigators.

"We absolutely have learned some things that have value to the investigation. A lot of things that still need to be vetted," said sheriff's office spokesperson Jacki Kelley. "Everyone needs to be interviewed. It's a lot of work and we'll get there."

Bartell was killed as she drove north on Indiana Street in the 10600 block Wednesday night. A rock in the three to five pound range came through the window killing her. Her friend found her dead in her car off the road.

Friday evening family and friends returned to the site to create a memorial with a cross and photos.

CBS

The sheriff's office put out the call for more information of any kind that might help: "We want all of it. We want to know if you thought you saw something, you thought you heard something, you had something on video. If it's something you saw on social media. Conversation you've overheard. Does not matter."

Among their requests, asking Tesla owners if their vehicles may have recorded video while driving in the area of northern Jefferson County.

Alexa's death is believed to be linked to several other incidents in the area that same night. Two other people have minor injuries after rocks described as larger than softballs and ranging from three to five pounds came through their windshields.

Also Friday, investigators updated their timeline of events, now believing all of the known rock throwing was in a 41 minute period. One incident at Highways 93 and 72 was reported after midnight, but they now believe it happened at 10:26 p.m.

The incidents being investigated all occurred on Wednesday and include:

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Avenue and Simms Street – rock through windshield – driver not injured

10:26 p.m. – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:30 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:31 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

Authorities still believe the vehicle involved in the case may have been a white or silver pickup. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Jeffco Sheriff's tip line at 303-271-5612.