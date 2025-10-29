Rev the Runway in Denver combines luxury with fundraising

Rev the Runway is where fashion meets machine. Mercedes-Benz of Denver puts its nicest vehicles on display and Neiman Marcus provides the latest fashion. It's one of the hottest tickets in town, and raises much needed funding for National Jewish Health.

"Well, of course, the fashion show, that's really my favorite part of this event. And the featured designers that I truly, really am excited about this year is Carolina Herrera, and Bruno Cucinelli, and Ralph Lauren," said Annabel Bowlen, chair of Rev the Runway.

National Jewish Health

In addition to the luxury vehicles that will be on display, organizers have arranged for an F1 driving simulator.

"And then, Tom Ford is doing a lip bar which is going to be pretty amazing," Bowlen added.

Rev the Runway is known for delicious small bites. This year there are some new restaurants on the menu including, Le Colonial, Sushi by SYC, Miya Moon, and La Loma. There will also be tequila tasting by Cortada.

"The money raised at the event allows our world-class doctors and scientists to really continue their great work in critical care and research," said Clem Connolly, Associate Vice President, Special Events at National Jewish Health.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the country. They treat some of the most complicated respiratory issues.

"There are people who kind of run into a dead end with their doctor. They simply can't find the answers, so they have to come to Denver to National Jewish Health," Connolly said. "We have a school called the Morgridge Academy for chronically ill children. It's kindergarten through 8th grade. This school, they have everything from sickle cell anemia, cyctic fibrosis, asthma, and so this school allows them to come to school, get treated, have three full-time nurses every day, all day."

LINK: For Tickets & Info for Rev the Runway

Rev the Runway is Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz of Denver benefiting National Jewish Health.