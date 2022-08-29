Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired police officer Wayne Nelson convicted of sexual assault

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A retired police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women. The Denver District Attorney's Office said that Wayne Darrel Nelson assaulted the two women in 2018 and 2020. 

wayne-nelson-mug-copy.jpg
Wayne Nelson Denver DA

Nelson, 69, was acquitted of sexual assault against a third woman. 

The three women were tenants of Nelson, who was their landlord. They told detectives they were scared to report him because he was a retired police officer. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.