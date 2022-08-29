Retired police officer Wayne Nelson convicted of sexual assault

A retired police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women. The Denver District Attorney's Office said that Wayne Darrel Nelson assaulted the two women in 2018 and 2020.

Wayne Nelson Denver DA

Nelson, 69, was acquitted of sexual assault against a third woman.

The three women were tenants of Nelson, who was their landlord. They told detectives they were scared to report him because he was a retired police officer.