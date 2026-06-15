Restricted fireworks sales underway in Aurora

Red, white, and blue sparkles are getting the green light in Aurora just in time for the Fourth of July.

City leaders have temporarily lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions, allowing the sale and use of certain fireworks June 15 through July 4, but only those that stay on the ground and do not explode.

At K&B Pyro, a fireworks tent near Iliff and Peoria in Aurora, owner Desiree Dana is welcoming customers for her first season in business.

"Right now, it's a little slow, but hopefully it picks up in the next couple of weeks, and it blows up, and we have a lot of traffic," Dana said.

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While business isn't booming quite yet, the products on her shelves are carefully vetted.

"All of this is legal," Dana said. "The fire marshal has been here this morning and checked everything."

Under Aurora's rules, allowed fireworks include items like sparklers, fountains and other novelty devices that remain at ground level. Fireworks that explode or launch into the air, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, and mortars, remain illegal.

"[There are] sparklers, of course. There's also snappers, which all the kids love," Dana said.

The city requires vendors to pass inspections before opening, with fire officials reviewing inventory to ensure it complies with local regulations.

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"The fire marshal comes through before we're able to operate and provides an operating license and checks all the fireworks to make sure we're in legal limits," Dana explained.

The temporary lift comes as Colorado continues to face dry conditions, with water restrictions already in place in Aurora.

Fire officials say safety remains a priority as residents prepare to celebrate the holiday. They urge people to use fireworks outdoors, supervise children and keep water nearby in case of fire.

"Everyone just needs to maintain fire safety, keep a bucket and hose available if there's a fire, and make sure all fireworks are out before we go onto the next one," Dana added.

City officials say inspectors are monitoring vendors throughout the sales period and remind residents that violations can carry serious consequences, including fines and/or jail time. Anyone witnessing a fire or life-threatening emergency should call 911. Non-emergency complaints about illegal fireworks can be reported through the city's Access Aurora system.

The city's limited allowance runs through Independence Day, after which all fireworks restrictions will return.