Brennon Rowe was working toward a lifelong dream when his plans suddenly changed.

"I've told myself that I wanted to open a restaurant ever since I was a child, and I found out that I had epilepsy while I was making that dream happen," Rowe said.

The diagnosis marked the beginning of a years-long journey through medications, seizures, and uncertainty. Now, during National Epilepsy Awareness Month, Rowe is sharing his story in hopes of helping others better understand a neurological disorder that affects about one in 26 people during their lifetime.

CBS

At Denver Health's Brooke Gordon Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, one of only four Level 4 epilepsy centers in Colorado, Rowe found a team equipped to help him navigate a condition that did not respond easily to treatment. According to Dr. Chad Bush, an epileptologist at Denver Health, Rowe spent years trying different medications in an effort to control his seizures.

"Ever since his first diagnosis with seizures and then taking them through a process of trying to get them under control with medications, trying multiple different trials of medications," Bush said.

Rowe said the process was often frustrating.

"You find a balance of medications that work really, really great for a handful of months, but then as your body starts to get used to them, your seizures start to increase," he said.

While medication successfully controls seizures for many epilepsy patients, comprehensive epilepsy centers can offer additional options when seizures persist. At Denver Health, that includes advanced testing, surgical evaluations and specialized treatments for complex cases.

For Rowe, the next step was brain surgery. About 18 months ago, he underwent a procedure to implant a responsive neurostimulation, or RNS, device that monitors brain activity and can help interrupt seizure activity. Today, Bush says the treatment has made a meaningful difference.

"He's doing considerably better than he was before," Bush said. "He's not seizure free, but he hasn't had a large convulsive seizure in a very long time."

Dr. Chad Bush meets with Brennon Rowe. CBS

Rowe credits not only the treatment but also the relationship he has built with his care team over the years.

"And now I walk into the room and I'm like, 'What up, Chad? How you been? Like, what's new?'" he said with a smile.

That trust helped him navigate a disorder that Bush says is often misunderstood and can leave patients feeling isolated.

"It's a condition that people find innately othering," Bush said. "They feel pretty excluded and pretty alone sometimes."

That's why Rowe hopes more people will look beyond the diagnosis.

"I think there's a stigma around epilepsy, where the stigma doesn't need to be there," he said. "Like, just because I'm epileptic doesn't mean that I can't do it."

And for others facing an epilepsy diagnosis, he hopes his journey offers reassurance.

"I think for anybody with epilepsy, it's imperative for them to know that there's always a light at the end of the tunnel," Rowe said.