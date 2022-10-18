Residents in Thornton apartment building without heat - again

Managers of a low-income apartment complex in Thornton could be facing major fines if it doesn't start taking care of the people who live there.

According to the city of Thornton, the Rockview Terrace Apartments, formerly known as Renaissance 88, has left tenants without heat - once again.

"This particular complex has been hit before, last time it was zero degrees, we're not going to wait for the weather to get that cold again," said Todd Barnes, spokesman for the city of Thornton.

CBS News Colorado covered the incident in November of 2019 when residents were left without heat. A month later, there was a major sewage issue. Last month, residents said they were left without water.

"They didn't tell us they was gonna turn off the water so we didn't have water for a few days," said one tenant who didn't want to be identified.

That same tenant, like others, said she hasn't had heat for a few weeks and with temperatures in the 30s recently, she's resorted to using her stove.

"I don't know when they turn it on, but like, when I had my grandbabies over the weekend, one of them got sick because we don't have no heat, and it's colder in our apartments than it is out here right now," she said.

She has called Avail but hasn't heard back. What she didn't realize, and what she learned from the city on Tuesday, was that the management company should not be turning the heat off and on. She should have access to her heat whenever she needs it, no matter the season.

Barnes says it appears this is something the company has been doing at its own discretion. After fielding so many complaints, the city sent inspectors to confirm.

"Our code inspectors and building safety people were out here and they made it sound like they [Avail] turned them off, turned the boilers off for all these buildings, and they made that sound like standard procedure and its only 34 degrees and that's not okay with the city of Thornton," said Barnes.

Barens says Thornton refuses to wait until it hits zero degrees to pressure the management company.

According to the city, if the company refuses to make changes soon, it could face a fine of up to $12 thousand a day.

Avail told the city on Monday that it would have heat restored to the complex by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Then it changed that commitment to just one building by 4 p.m.

Thornton said fines could begin as early as Wednesday if Avail doesn't comply.

CBS4 reached out to Avail Tuesday afternoon, which said it was working on a response, which we were still waiting for at news time. This article will be updated when that is received.

If you are a tenant of this apartment complex or a renter in the city of Thornton experiencing similar hardships, there are resources here: https://www.thorntonco.gov/community-connections/Pages/default.aspx