"It's terrible, it's horrible. They got so many problems:" Residents react to second fire at apartment complex

Residents at the Club Valencia Condominium complex on South Parker Road were awakened by a fire Wednesday morning.

"Someone was going through banging on the doors saying, 'Smoke! Fire!'" resident, Nathaniel Crawford said.

"We were just rushed out couldn't grab anything couldn't go back or nothing," said a homeowner, who wanted to be known only as Preston.

It's a routine they are getting pretty tired of.

"It's terrible, it's horrible. They got so many problems," Preston said.

"We got all kinds of people that is running around through here at nighttime when people are sleeping and sad to say a lot of them are doing stuff they shouldn't be doing," resident, James Harrell said.

This is the second fire at the complex in nearly three months.

In November, it went up in flames and 86 were evacuated, remaining unoccupied. Now, according to the Red Cross, somewhere between 80-100 more units have been evacuated.

"I guess they condemned the property said we can't go into get anything so we're just left out in the cold," Preston said.

This fire appeared to be much smaller than the one back in November, but just as many families are looking for a place to stay. Residents have a suspicion they know why.

"Once something burns, the smoke sits in the hallways," Nathaniel Crawford said. "This place is full of asbestos, and everybody's out in the cold again."

Some folks already know where they will stay.

"We're probably going to have to go get a room or something for the night or whatever. So, we'll just take it one day at a time," James Harrell said.

But others are still trying to figure it out.

When asked where he will go Preston says, "I don't know yet."