Firefighters with South Adams County Fire Department rushed to a burning home early Monday morning. Crews responded to the structure fire near 79th and Pontiac just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire near 79th and Pontiac in Commerce City just after 6 a.m. South Adams Fire

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke damage. They also discovered that all residents had escaped the burning home. No one was injured.

South Adams County Fire Department crews rushed to a burning home in Commerce City early Monday morning. South Adams Fire

What caused the fire is being investigated.