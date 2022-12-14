Watch CBS News
Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport

By Tayler Shaw

Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. 

However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. 

"I can rarely step outside and not hear a plane," Cucci said. 

Now, he and other residents are actively working to demand changes be made to address safety concerns and reduce air traffic and noise. 

On Dec. 7, Cucci and a large group of residents gathered at the airport to express concerns to the Centennial Airport Community Noise Roundtable. An additional 30 residents attended the meeting virtually. 

Read the rest of the story here.

This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.

