Rescue crews find hikers lost near Bear Mountain in Colorado

Two lost hikers were rescued near Colorado's Bear Mountain on Friday after a rescue team found them using a drone.

Douglas County Search and Rescue deployed ground, ATV, and drone teams after receiving a report that the hikers were lost, low on water, and with little battery left on their phones. The Douglas County Government Office of Emergency Management also deployed a Helitack helicopter to help search for them.

Helitac and ATV teams search for lost hikers near Bear Mountain Douglas County Search and Rescue

The UAV (drone) team was the first to locate them. Drone operators say they confirmed the hikers were not injured and told them that help was on the way. They quickly took a care package with essential supplies to the hikers using the drone while ground teams made their way to the location.

Douglas County search and rescue praised the hikers for staying in place and calling for help when they realized they were lost.

Drone delivers supplies to lost hikers near Bear Mountain Douglas County Search and Rescue

"Their actions significantly aided search efforts and contributed to a successful outcome," they said. "We're proud of the work our team put in today and are extremely grateful for the support provided by the OEM Helitack crew & our officers w/ Douglas County Sheriff's Office. This operation was a great example of how strong partnerships, coordinated resources, traditional search and rescue techniques, and emerging technologies can all work together to achieve a positive outcome."