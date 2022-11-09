Watch CBS News
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

By Karen Morfitt

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. 

Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. 

She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."

When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 

