Northern Colorado is part of a congressional district that could once again become a competitive political battleground.

Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is setting his sights on returning to Washington, D.C. in 2028 after losing his midterms reelection bid.

BERTHOUD , CO - OCTOBER 7: Congressman Gabe Evans speaks as Democratic challenger Manny Rutinel listens during an 8th Congressional District debate at Grace Place in Berthoud, Colorado on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post

Evans recently announced his intention to run for Congress again after losing Colorado's 8th Congressional District to Democrat Manny Rutinel by 15 percentage points. Evans is now looking toward Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which includes Douglas County, the Eastern Plains, portions of Weld County and a part of Larimer County.

The district has historically been considered a Republican stronghold. But Democrat Eileen Laubacher recently won the seat, defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who does not plan to run in 2028.

Kyle Saunders is a Colorado State University political science professor. He says Evans' announcement was not entirely surprising, despite his performance against Rutinel.

"That is a large, large defeat," Saunders told CBS Colorado. However, the fundamentals of CD-8 compared to CD-4 are very different."

Saunders says Evans enters the potential Republican primary with an advantage because of his statewide name recognition after a high-profile campaign.

"He has name recognition throughout Colorado. His name has been plastered all over throughout this entire campaign cycle. He comes in with a real advantage in that front," Saunders said. "It probably really does put him ahead in the Republican race for that nomination."

However, Saunders says Evans could face some of the same political challenges that hurt Republicans in the midterms, particularly his association with President Trump.

Still, Saunders says there is plenty of time for the political landscape to change before voters head to the polls again.

"Two years is an eternity in politics," Saunders said.

Evans lives in CD-8, which shares some county space with CD-4. The law does not require a representative to live in the district they represent. It only requires that they are a resident of the state.

Evans touted his longstanding connections to the district, including his roots in Weld County, which he also lives in, adding his parents live in the district he is hoping to serve next.

As Laubacher prepares to take office, Saunders says she could have a legitimate opportunity to hold onto the seat for another term.

"Laubacher showed an amazing ability to raise money," Saunders said. "She put together an amazing campaign for that district."

Saunders says Evans could have some advantages that Boebert did not have, but Laubacher should not be counted out.

"I think Laubacher has a real opportunity, but I also think Evans really is going to have more advantages than Boebert had," Saunders said.

The possibility of another competitive race in the historically Republican district is notable, Saunders says, but Laubacher will still face a difficult challenge.

"It does say a lot that we're even talking about this as a competitive race, but Laubacher is going to have a have a real fight on her hands," Saunders said.

Laubacher's campaign manager, Taylor Gillespie, responded to Evans' announcement with a statement outlining the congresswoman-elect's priorities and criticizing Evans' voting record.

"There's real work to do: Ending the war in Iran that Gabe Evans voted six times to continue, lowering the cost of groceries and fertilizer that his eight votes for the tariffs helped drive up, and protecting the rural hospitals across the 4th district he voted to gut."

"While Gabe Evans focuses on finding his way back to Washington, Eileen is focused on making Washington deliver for the people of Colorado's 4th District," Gillespie's statement continued.