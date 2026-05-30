Denver Art Museum celebrates "Repose," newest addition to its permanent collection

The Denver Art Museum is celebrating the newest addition to its permanent collection. The featured work is called "Repose." The painting is described as a Dutch-style suspended still life, depicting the watch and glasses of the artist's father, late Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki (1952-2026).

"I think that painting will remain to be the most special piece for me just because it was among the few paintings that I've created before my dad passed away," artist Dabin Ahn told CBS News Colorado.

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"As an emerging artist I think this is something that I've always wished for, so I'm very much honored to have the acquisition happen as well as the museum inviting me to give a talk," Ahn said.

Hyonjeong Kim Han, DAM's Joseph de Heer Curator of Asian Art, led a conversation on Tuesday, exploring Ahn's practice, philosophy, materials and dialogue between painting and sculpture.

"Ahn's work exists in a sophisticated space between the traditional and the contemporary, the sculptural and the two-dimensional," Kim Han said. "By utilizing the language of vanitas and incorporating fragments of Goryeo celadon, Ahn doesn't just paint objects; he paints the weight of memory. We are proud that this work will now have a permanent home here in Denver."

Ahn was born in Korea and is currently based in Chicago. In addition to the DAM, his work has been exhibited at prestigious venues including François Ghebaly (Los Angeles), DOCUMENT (Chicago) and Harper's (New York.)