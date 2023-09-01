Report: federal funds used to forcibly assimilate Native children in boarding schools across Colorado

Native children forcibly assimilated with federal funds in Colo. boarding schools

Native children forcibly assimilated with federal funds in Colo. boarding schools

Native children forcibly assimilated with federal funds in Colo. boarding schools

A new report shows that the federal government funded nine institutions in Colorado to forcibly assimilate Native American children. State researchers released the report on Friday.

The report also shows that some Native students were placed with white families during the summer breaks and were paid under-market wages for agricultural and domestic work.

Center of Southwest Studies, Fort Lewis College

The researchers have identified a cemetery at the Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School. Work is underway there to identify burial sites of children who died while attending school.

The institutions include: Ignacio School, Grand Junction Indian Boarding School, State Industrial School for Boys, Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School, Good Shepard Industrial School for Girls, Southern Ute Boarding School, Navajo Day School, Allen Day School and Towaoc Day School.