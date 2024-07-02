First round draft pick DaRon Holmes II excited to join Denver Nuggets

Nuggets first round draft pick DaRon Holmes II offers a tremendous amount of versatility to a Denver roster that is going to look different next season.

DaRon Holmes II CBS

Holmes is an elite rim protector and a certified bucket getter. He's very dangerous on the inside and on the perimeter he showed improvement in college. His 3 point shooting was at 38% in his final season at Dayton.

The Nuggets traded up to get Holmes in the draft in part because he's a great fit, both as a player and a person.

"One thing I want (Nuggets fans) to know is that I work extremely hard and I'm here to get better and it's going to be a fun ride with you guys," he said. "My biggest thing is to continue work hard and whatever position they put me at I'm going to be ready because I know my work ethic and I know how much I love the game."