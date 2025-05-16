Rep. Lauren Boebert requests $5M in federal aid to fix water in eastern Colorado community

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is requesting federal aid to fix the water in Wiggins

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is requesting $5 million in federal aid to clean up the water in Wiggins. The request is part of her request focusing on water and infrastructure projects that impact the 21 counties in her district.

Boebert is a Republican representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which includes the community in the Prairie View Ranch Water District.

Prairie View Ranch in Morgan County CBS

"Constituents across every part of the 4th District have made it clear when I speak with them about their priorities: they want reliable access to clean water and they want their roads fixed," said Boebert. "These projects will have a direct impact on Coloradans' quality of life and will be a huge benefit to the communities who are in desperate need of support. I will be fighting tirelessly to have each of these projects included in a final Appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2026 and make sure our taxpayer dollars come back to the 4th District for substantive, important investments."

The water contains a sludge that makes it unsafe to drink or use for people living in that community, even though they pay $200 a month for water. CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd has previously reported that certified lab results show the sludge is filled with radioactive lead and uranium.

Other projects on Boebert's list include the construction of a pipeline connecting Plum Creek to Rueter-Hess Reservoir in Douglas County and road and safety improvements to the U.S. 34 and U.S. 287 intersection in Loveland.