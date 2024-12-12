18-year-old Coloradan sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in Colfax Avenue slaying

18-year-old sentenced to life with possibility of parole in Denver courtroom

A Denver judge on Thursday sentenced a teenager who murdered a woman at a traffic light on Colfax Avenue to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Parole eligibility for Remi Cordova will come after 40 years served.

Remi Cordova Denver DA

Cordova was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder last month for shooting and killing Colorado real estate agent Pamela Cabriales at a traffic light in 2021 and also attempting to kill the driver of a different vehicle.

Cordova was 14 when the shooting happened but was charged as an adult because of the severity of the crime.

Family of Pamela Cabriales

Cabriales was 32 and was shot and severely injured when she was driving home. Prosecutors said Cordova shot into her vehicle with an AR-15 after she got into a minor traffic collision in her car with the vehicle Cordova was riding in. They said his actions were done in part to try to impress gang members. Cabriales died a few days later.

In the courtroom on Thursday evening Cordova, who has maintained that he is innocent, addressed Cabriales' family directly.

"I want you all to know I really feel for y'all, I understand completely ... the pain that you guys feel. But I can not take responsibility for something that I did not do," he said.

Cabriales left behind a young son. Her ex-husband and father of that child testified during the sentencing hearing about the struggles the boy has gone through since his mother's murder.

"This sentence will ensure that Remi Cordova is held accountable and pays a significant price for his heinous crimes," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement. "Pamela Cabriales was a loving, joyful and hard-working young woman who would be with us today were it not for Mr. Cordova's entirely senseless actions the night of the murder."

"My thoughts continue to be with all those who knew and loved Pamela, especially her young son."