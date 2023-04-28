Public invited to remember Alexa Bartell in memorial service after rock-throwing death

The public is invited to remember Alexa Bartell, the 20-year-old Arvada woman killed last week when a rock was thrown through her windshield. The memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Storyline Church located at 14605 W. 64th Avenue in Arvada.

The service is open to everyone however the family has requested that no video/camera/phone recordings be allowed at the service.

Bartell died April 19 and her death has been linked to several other rock-throwing incidents that same night.

Alexa Bartell Jefferson County

A statement that accompanied the memorial find announcement read in part, "Alexa was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. She was an intelligent, kindhearted soul, with a bright future ahead of her. Alexa would do anything for those she knew and loved. This beautiful young life was taken way too soon."

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak were arrested and appeared in court Thursday morning. The suspects are all high school seniors.

According to the arrest affidavit, the three suspects had been throwing objects, including a statue, at vehicles since at least February. Investigators said at least one of the suspects admitted to that type of behavior on 10 separate days.

Seven vehicles in total were hit by what authorities now describe as "large landscaping rocks." It's believed the suspects were a in moving vehicle when the rocks were thrown.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office about the Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund:

In lieu of flowers, a memorial/justice fund has now been set up in Alexa's name. This fund is open to accepting donations from the public. All proceeds will go directly to assist the family with future legal expenses, create an endowment fund for student athlete opportunities, and creating a permanent memorial in Alexa's honor.

We thank you for all of the thoughts, prayers, postings, and assistance in getting the word out about finding justice for our irreplaceable Alexa.

Donations can be made directly to the Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund at FirstBank.

Donations are also accepted via Zelle @ alexabartellmemorial@gmail.com

Donations are also accepted via Venmo @Alexa-Bartell-4 or the QR code below.