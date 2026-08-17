Registration is open in Colorado for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy has been hosting its annual Day of Service for more than 15 years. Last year, over three days 2,900 employees and community members did 8,800 volunteer hours on projects all over the state. This year is going to be very similar.

"Everything from packing and serving meals to home building, land stewardship, and helping nonprofits organize and clean and be ready so they can serve even more people," said Sasha Reeves, Social Investments Manager for Xcel Energy.

There are about 40 projects set up this year. Many of them are located in the Denver Metro Area, but there are also projects in Grand Junction, Breckenridge, Greeley, Pueblo and Alamosa.

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"These aren't just our communities. They're our shared communities, so it's important not just for Xcel Energy employees to show up, but to have a chance for our neighbors, families, friends, and customers to join us and give back alongside us," Reeves explained.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service has an economic impact worth about $321,285 over the three days. Project organizers provide all the tools and supplies, and volunteers provide the elbow grease.

"There's a chance to look through all the projects we have. We have things for people of different abilities, ages, schedules... find the project that works best for you and sign up to join us," Reeves added.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service runs Thursday, September 10 - Saturday, September 12, 2026.