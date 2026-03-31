Regional Transportation District announces service changes in Denver metro area

Multiple changes are coming to RTD rail and bus services in the Denver metro area beginning in June.

They're introducing a temporary T Line along the Southeast Corridor, reinstating the C Line to Denver's Union Station, extending the R Line to RidgeGate Parkway Station and increasing the frequency of trains on the B and G Lines. The agency said the changes will help support customers as it enters the next phase of its multi-year Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project in June.

As part of the Clean Transit Enterprise grant program, RTD is also working to improve services on 12 bus routes, increasing frequencies, expanding hours of service and augmenting connections.

The upcoming changes include:

Rail services

D, H, and L Lines will be temporarily suspended.

The C Line will be temporarily reinstated to replace the D Line, enabling travel from Union Station to Mineral Station.

The Temporary T Line will run every 15 minutes on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and midnight from Sundays through Thursdays, and until 2 a.m. on Saturdays.

The T Line will run from Lincoln Station to I-25 Broadway Station, replacing some services offered via the H Line.

The R Line frequency will increase to 15 minutes from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on weekends.

The R Line will be extended further south from Lincoln Station, adding access to Sky Ridge, Lone Tree and RidgeGate Parkway.

The G Line frequency will be restored to 15 minutes on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The B Line frequency will be restored to 30 minutes on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The E and W Lines will undergo schedule adjustments to better align with trip connections.

Bus services

Routes that will experience changes include: 0, 0L, 7, 10, 11, 15, 15L, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 28, 36, 37, 38, 42, 43, 44, 45, 51, 53, 73, 80, 92, 104L, 112, 120, 204, 225, 228, 324, 520, ART, DASH, DTFX (Denver Tech Center FlexRide), FlexRide, FREE, GS, JUMP, LD3, NB, PLFX (Platte Valley FlexRide), and SKIP

Twelve bus routes experiencing service improvements include: 0L, 10, 16th Street FreeRide, 19, 21, 37, 43, 53, 80, 104L, ART, and 287

The 16th Street FreeRide will operate every three minutes from its prior four-and-a-half-minute frequency

Routes 0L and 43 will see midday service increases, operating every seven-and-a-half minutes

Route 104L will arrive five minutes earlier on weekends for better connections to the N Line and add a daily eastbound and westbound trip

Routes that will receive schedule updates include: 0, 0L, 7, 10, 11,15, 15L, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 36, 37, 43, 44, 51, 92, 104L, 204, 225, 228A, 324, ART, DASH, FREE, GS, JUMP, LD3, NB1, NB2, and SKIP

These changes will take effect on June 7.