Regional Air Quality Council approves plan to reduce ozone pollution in Denver metro

The Regional Air Quality Council, or RACQ, has approved a plan to reduce ozone air pollution across nine counties in the Denver metro area. The council passed it with a 20 to one vote Friday afternoon following lengthy public comment for and against.

Referred to as the Ozone State Implementation Plan, or SIP, the measure comes as the metro area is set to receive a worse grade from the Environmental Protection Agency for consistently failing to meet ozone health standards.

(source: CBS)

Many local municipal representatives, residents, and environmentalists who spoke at Friday's meeting said the plan doesn't go far enough to reduce harmful air pollution, and should take more innovative steps. Some said the RACQ's previous SIPs have not made enough strides to alleviate pollution, so this one should be more aggressive.

Some others who spoke in favor of the SIP said ozone pollution is coming mostly from other states, and the plan is sufficient.

As CBS Colorado reported earlier this week, the plan was designed through careful consideration of local air quality monitoring data and climate modeling, according to officials with the RACQ.

The plan will now go to the state's Air Quality Control Commission for public comment and discussion this fall. The AQCC will vote on the measure in December, where it will then be presented to the EPA for final approval.

The RACQ released the following statement following Friday's vote: