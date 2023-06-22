Red Rocks hailstorm: Cellphone videos, photos show terrifying scene

A number of people captured photos and video on their cellphones Wednesday night that showed the frightening scene at Red Rocks Amphitheatre after an intense hailstorm moved in during a concert.

Nicole -- @nikkitbfh on Twitter -- wrote that it was the "scariest night of my life." She and many of the other people who were at the outdoor venue for the Louis Tomlinson show were unable to get to shelter before the severe storm hit just before 9:30 p.m. She was among the nearly 100 people who were hurt by the relentless hailstones, some of which were measured at 2 inches wide. Seven people had to be taken to the hospital. Her video on Twitter includes her screams as she's stuck in the storm.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

The venue had issued a weather delay before the storm but some people who did leave weren't able to get to their cars in time. Kennedy Scudder and Grace Hill posted this video on Twitter that showed the bruises and cuts on the hand one of them received from the hail.

absolutely ridiculous pic.twitter.com/1rpvIcoeo8 — MAE HUGGED ASHE (@MyLoveLoueh) June 22, 2023

Kennedy Scudder and Grace Hill also showed the hailstones in a photo on Twitter and told CBS News Colorado the experience was like what it would probably feel like to be at a driving range and have golf balls pelting you. One of them was also hit in the head by the hail.

y’all knows what it feels like to get hit in the head with this shit cause i do pic.twitter.com/7LEb738Cd9 — MAE HUGGED ASHE (@MyLoveLoueh) June 22, 2023

Another concertgoer shared videos with CBS News Colorado showing the intensity and volume of the hail. One video was captured from inside a bathroom or what appears to be another indoor space at the venue, and people were bunched together in their rain gear waiting for the severe storm to pass. The other video shows hail that looks like snow piled up in the seating area.

A photo submitted by another concertgoer shows more hail piled up next to a railing with people trying to walk through it.

Twitter user DPH shared a video of the hailstones falling on his car outside the venue. He wrote "My car has all kinds of dents and a cracked windshield. I hope everyone is ok"

My car has all kinds of dents and a cracked windshield 🫣. I hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/8vOiK5h5wQ — DPH (@DPH5280) June 22, 2023

Red Rocks officials on Thursday wrote in a social media post that they offer "sincere best wishes to everyone affected."

