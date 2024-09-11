Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual 9/11 remembrance event taking place at Red Rocks in Colorado

By Kennedy Cook

/ CBS Colorado

9/11 remembrance event set to take place at Red Rocks
9/11 remembrance event set to take place at Red Rocks 02:45

Registration was starting just after daybreak Wednesday for a popular 9/11 remembrance event at one of Colorado's most well-known landmarks. The Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb takes place every year at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and is one of several tribute events in Colorado to honor the lives lost in America in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY
Firefighters in full gear, first responders, victims, family members and supporters participate in the 2021 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on September 11, 2021 in Morrison, outside Denver. CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images

"From newborns to -- I think our oldest climber ever was in his late 80s -- there are a lot of firefighters, a lot of police officers, the military and also just a lot of people from the community that want to come spend the day with us," said organizer and West Metro firefighter Shawn Duncan.

The Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb is in its 15th year. Thousands of participants gather to do nine laps around the amphitheatre, which equates to 110 floors. Each of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City had that number of floors before they collapsed.

"It's a unique way to remember the events of 9/11. To go through a little bit of what the firefighters went through that day, obviously a very small piece of it," Duncan said. "But it's also just a way for us to get together and feel a sense of unity, which is hard to find these days.

Before the participants begin their walk around the venue, there was set to be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Kennedy Cook
kennedy-cook.jpg

Kennedy Cook is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.