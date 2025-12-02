Watch CBS News
Colorado law enforcement seeking suspect in Red Rocks Amphitheater felony assault

Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a felony assault at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 22 at the Martin Garrix concert at the famous Colorado music venue, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday. The victim in the case sustained several broken facial bones and a fractured leg.

The sheriff's office released video, but said due to the quality, it's hoping to talk to anyone who witnessed the assault or knows who the suspect might be.  

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds, wearing a striped, short-sleeve, button-up shirt.

The sheriff's office said the assault stemmed from a disagreement over general admission seating in row 24.  

Anyone with information about the assault or suspect, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612 or jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.

