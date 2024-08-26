Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Red Lobster closing nearly two dozen more restaurants. Here's where.

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Red Lobster plans to close more restaurants after filing for bankruptcy
Red Lobster plans to close more restaurants after filing for bankruptcy 00:31

Red Lobster plans to close nearly two dozen more restaurants in coming days as the bankrupt seafood chain prepares to be acquired.

Known for its affordable seafood and cheddar bay biscuits, the nationwide restaurant chain expects to walk away from the leases of 23 additional locations by August 31, a recent court filing showed. The closures will add to a tally that has seen more than 100 Red Lobster outlets shut down earlier this summer. 

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 in May after years of weak growth amid mounting competition from fast-casual chains, heavy debt and mismanagement.

After the latest streamlining, Red Lobster will have roughly 500 restaurants. The company is selling itself to Fortress Investment Group, which recently loaned Red Lobster $100 million to keep the chain going. Fortress also owns Krystal, Logan's Roadhouse and J. Alexander's. 

Fortress on Monday said it has appointed Damola Adamolekun, the former chief executive officer of P.F. Chang's, to run Red Lobster. A Florida bankruptcy judge must approve Red Lobster's plan for exiting Chapter 11.

Launched in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, by local restaurateur Bill Darden, Red Lobster eventually expanded nationwide by offering Americans affordable crab, lobster and other seafood. 

Here's a list of the additional locations Red Lobster intends to shut by August 31:

Arizona

  • 1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma
  • 8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock

California

  • 8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

  • 4925 N. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Florida

  • 326 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach
  • 5110 N. 9th Avenue, Pensacola
  • 8909 U.S. Highway 19, Fort Richey

Georgia

  • 6550 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro

Illinois

  • 1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais
  • 902 Commons Drive, Geneva
  • 4625 N. Sterling Avenue, Peoria

Indiana

  • 4353 Franklin Street, Michigan City

Minnesota

  • 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley
  • 12515 Elm Creek Boulevard North, Maple Grove

Missouri

  • 2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

  • 925 Hunts Point Avenue, Bronx
  • 750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

North Carolina

  • 304 A Western Boulevard, Jacksonville

Ohio

  • 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

  • 1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

Virginia

  • 555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria
  • 4415 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond
  • 709 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach
Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.