Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming sends volunteers to Hawaii after devastating fire

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming sent disaster responders to Hawaii Friday morning to provide support and recovery assistance to people who have been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. CBS News Colorado spoke with one responder, Julie Muirhead at Denver International Airport on Friday morning.

CBS

Muirhead has been a volunteer for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming since 1998 and was sad to learn about the fires on the island of Maui.

"I've been there before for other disasters, and this is going to be heartbreaking," said Muirhead.

Muirhead was also a volunteer in 2018 during the Kilauea volcanic eruption which destroyed over 400 homes.

"The last time when the volcano eruption happened, my friends had just moved to the island and I went there to visit them and ended up staying at the red cross stations and it was really hard," said Muirhead.

CBS

Even though Murihead has an idea of what to expect in Maui when she arrives, she's nervous.

RELATED: How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

"I am worried about just the people in general, the kids... they don't know what to do and the parents are trying to figure out where they're going to live," said Muirhead.

Thousands of people have been displaced and more than 50 people have lost their lives due to the devastating wildfires around the big island and the island of Maui. The town of Lahaina was hit the hardest.

"We know what is going to be expected, like power outages, no water, cars and transportation, gas stations empty... so, we just have to stick together and do as much as we can," added Muirhead.

CBS

Muirhead has been on eight deployments just this year and has been volunteering for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming since 1998.