Red Cross helping 17 people affected by Denver residential fire

More than a dozen people were affected when a multi-family complex in Denver caught fire on Wednesday.

The Denver Fire Department said the two-alarm fire broke out in a multi-unit residential structure on East Mississippi Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Crews arrived and immediately adopted a defensive strategy while trying to bring the blaze under control.

Denver Fire Department

On Wednesday night, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming announced that Disaster Action Team volunteers are assisting 17 people who were affected by the fire.

Fortunately, the fire department says no injuries were reported. They have not released the extent of the damage to the structure or how many units were affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.