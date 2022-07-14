Year-over-year recreational marijuana sales down in May in Colorado

Marijuana sales for month of May down in Colorado

Latest figures from the Colorado Department of Revenue show another drop in recreational pot sales. The department says they saw $127 million in sales in the month of May.

That is down 19% from 2021.

The high inflation rate also impacted medical marijuana sales, which are down 44% from a year ago.

However, in the final quarter of 2021, the state reports 2021 sales were 2.2% greater than 2020. Five counties contributed to the most sales in the state: Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and El Paso.

The state also released a new dashboard which shares updates on the market in Colorado.