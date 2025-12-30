Recovery Cards Project in Colorado helps spread love during holiday season, raise drug addiction awareness

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people. That includes people recovering from addiction. Sometimes, a few words of encouragement go a long way. An initiative through the state has free resources that are used to help spread the love during the holiday season.

The Recovery Cards Project is part of the Lift The Label campaign through Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration. It aims to reduce judgement and stigma around addiction recovery. It's proof that a simple card can make all the difference.

Madison Magor CBS

"I think when someone receives a card from the Recovery Cards Project, I hope they're able to not only feel more connected to whoever gave that to them, but more connected to themselves," Madison Magor told CBS Colorado.

Magor has been creating art since she was young.

"As I got older, I realized how it can be used to share a message," Magor said.

For the past six years, Magor has focused her talent on harm reduction-inspired art.

"I've really just tried to make it my personal mission to remind people that they're so deserving of love and compassion if they're using drugs or not," Magor said.

Magor's mission includes creating cards for the Recovery Card Project. The project offers free greeting cards to Coloradans who want to support someone who's recovering from addiction.

"We know that all people want love and compassion and respect," Magor said. "So messages of hope often empower that in other people."

CBS Colorado accepted the recovery card challenge this holiday season, and employees wrote personal messages anonymously to people who might need a word of encouragement.

"It's easier for me to create cards like that just because I kinda know what people want to hear when they're struggling," Magor explained. "I've had some struggles with substance use and mental health myself."

Magor also has personal experience with the project. She ordered cards through the project to give to a friend. She explained how a gesture with a message can be the icebreaker needed to help loved ones and those in need of support.

"I wrote the card for them, gave it to them, and we were able to have much more open conversations about addiction and mental health," Magor said.

More information about the Recovery Cards Project is available at the initiative's website.