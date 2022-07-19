Watch CBS News
Weather

Denver has back to back days with record warm overnight lows

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Temperatures are back in 90s with chance of afternoon storms
Temperatures are back in 90s with chance of afternoon storms 01:48

The low in Denver on Tuesday dropped to 72 degrees just before 5 a.m. which tied the warmest low on record for July 19 set back in 1881. The normal low in Denver this time of year is around 61 degrees.

record-temperature-warm-3.png
Denver tied the warmest low on record for July 19 on Tuesday morning. CBS

It was the second morning in a row with record warm temperatures. Monday's low was also 72 degrees and that broke the old warmest record low of 70 degrees set on July 18, 1878. 

When it comes to global warming and extreme temperatures you often hear about record highs during the day because they can be so impressive. But warming nights are just as, if not more common, than record warm days and they can be a silent enemy to those without cool places to sleep. A sleepless night due to being warm can create a stress on the body that is compounded by the stress of hot weather the following day.

Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.