Denver has back to back days with record warm overnight lows

The low in Denver on Tuesday dropped to 72 degrees just before 5 a.m. which tied the warmest low on record for July 19 set back in 1881. The normal low in Denver this time of year is around 61 degrees.

Denver tied the warmest low on record for July 19 on Tuesday morning. CBS

It was the second morning in a row with record warm temperatures. Monday's low was also 72 degrees and that broke the old warmest record low of 70 degrees set on July 18, 1878.

When it comes to global warming and extreme temperatures you often hear about record highs during the day because they can be so impressive. But warming nights are just as, if not more common, than record warm days and they can be a silent enemy to those without cool places to sleep. A sleepless night due to being warm can create a stress on the body that is compounded by the stress of hot weather the following day.