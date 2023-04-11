Denver Weather: Feeling like June with record heat in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday

Unprecedented heat for the second week in April will be found along the entire Front Range and throughout much of Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Denver metro area will be about 25 degrees above normal with high temperatures in the 80s for the first time since last September.

The official record high temperature in Denver on Tuesday is 80 degrees set on April 11, 1982. The record will likely be broken before 1 p.m.

The unusual heat will heat will be found throughout the Rocky Mountain regions with even some areas in Wyoming reaching the lower 80s. Mountain towns in Colorado will come close to 60 degrees meaning a lot of melting snow in the high country.

Wednesday will bring one more day with record heat in many areas. The current record for Denver on April 12 is 79 degrees from 2018. That record will likely be broken by at least 5 degrees.

Slightly cooler weather will arrive on Thursday with high temperatures returning to the 70s. Then much cooler weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday along with a good chance for mountain snow showers. Moisture along the urban corridor and across the Eastern Plains will be more limited but at least a few rain showers are possible.

Brighter and warmer weather will return to Colorado on Sunday and into early next week.