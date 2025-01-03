Record-breaking traffic, snow could make I-70 nightmare for Colorado drivers this weekend

If you plan to hit the slopes or travel to the mountains this weekend, be prepared to make changes to your plans to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

I-70 mountain traffic first week of January 2025.

CDOT is warning drivers of possible record-breaking traffic along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. Officials are urging drivers to plan ahead to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic during a winter storm. CDOT saw a similar trend in 2020, with peak traffic around 6 p.m.

Stacia Stellars, a CDOT spokesperson says it will be busy all weekend.

"We saw this the New Year's weekend in 2020, which is similar to this weekend, where New Year's Day fell on a Wednesday," Stellars said.

For years, CDOT has been tracking traffic patterns. Their data from 2020 showed the highest traffic count on record, with nearly 55,000 vehicles passing through the tunnels in 24 hours, making it the fifth-highest traffic count on record on this highway.

"I think it boils down to a lot of folks having a week off for New Year's, taking advantage of the remainder of their holiday," Stellars said.

That also includes people heading back after the holiday weekend. If history repeats itself, traffic could get worse on Sunday.

"if there's a Broncos game, that makes it even worse. So it's not easy," said Herd Beshar, who lives in Aspen.

There is a home Broncos game on Sunday, and with the expectation of fresh snow, skiers and mountain lovers are also expected to be on the highway this weekend.

CDOT predicts traffic could be just as heavy, if not heavier. The forecast is calling for up to 10 inches of snow in some mountain towns.

However, to avoid the hassle, some alternatives include booking a ticket with CDOT's Bustang, Snowstang and Pegasus Services. These buses and shuttles make stops at some of the most popular destinations along the Western Slope.

Or for those heading to Winter Park, the Winter Park Express with its new expanded schedule and lower prices offers a unique way to head to the high country and bypass traffic completely.

Another option is the TreadShare app, which is deemed as a safe carpool to your favorite Colorado destinations year-round. The app could also be cost-friendly.

According to CDOT's website, "For those who would like to travel in their own vehicle, resources such as COtrip.org, the COtrip Planner app and GoI70.com, will be the best option. COtrip will allow drivers to see road conditions and traffic speeds before heading out. It will also provide critical information related to any road closures or chain and traction laws that may be in effect. GoI70.com is a resource to map out the latest travel forecasts, which will help inform drivers when to leave to avoid heavy traffic."

"I think the Bustang is the best alternative. I leave the driving to somebody else, and it's convenient," Beshar said. "It certainly makes life easier."