Winter Park Express allows skiers to skip the traffic, hit the slopes in Colorado's mountains

Skiers and boarders in Colorado can skip traffic to the mountains by catching a ride on the Winter Park Express. The train takes skiers and boarders from downtown Denver to the ski slopes of Winter Park Resort.

The Winter Park Express Winter Park Express

The Amtrak-operated Winter Park Express is offering expanded holiday services in 2024, plus expanded services during the 2025 winter season. The Colorado Department of Transportation, the governor's office, and Winter Park Resort made the announcement last month about the new additions to the winter train services.

According to Winter Park Resort, expanded services will run every Thursday through Monday -- Jan. 9 through March 31, 2025. The train will also carry two additional passenger cars, raising the number of seats available from approximately 268 to 402 on each trip. A total of 69 roundtrips will operate during the new season, which totals 29 more than during the 2024 season.

The Winter Park Express takes skiers from downtown Denver to the ski slopes of Winter Park Resort. Winter Park Express

Winter Park Express will also offer a special expanded holiday service that begins this month, Dec. 20 to 22, and Dec. 27 to 29.

The new ticket prices for Winter Park Express range from $19 to $39, and children 2 to 12 years old are eligible for 50% off base fares. According to the partnership, these fare prices are 43% lower than previous annual fares. Skis and snowboards are included as a carry-on for no additional charge. For more information, visit Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.

The Winter Park Express is offering expanded service this year. Winter Park Express

Among the new additions is a stop at the Fraser platform, which could serve as a new opportunity for non-ski passengers who want to travel back and forth between Denver and the Fraser Valley. As always, Winter Park Express will take passengers back and forth between Denver Union Station and Winter Park Resort.

Additional Information from Winter Park Resort:

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress. The train departs Denver at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip departs Winter Park Resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m. Lift tickets and other passes can be purchased directly from the Winter Park Resort website.