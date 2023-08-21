Watch CBS News
Record-breaking heat in Denver on Monday

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

More Heat But A Cool Down Coming Quickly
Denver smashed the daily record high-temperature today by hitting 99 degrees earlier today. The old daily record high was 97 degrees from 2007.

Hot temperatures will continue again on Tuesday with highs in the upper to mid-90s still expected across the Front Range. The eastern plains could still see temperatures hit 100 degrees.

We'll be a little cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with highs falling to the upper 80s and low 90s. The big cool-down arrives on Friday, we may not get out of the 70s. We also see a very good chance of rain heading back to the Front Range on Friday as well. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 5:56 PM

