Skin-cleansing soaps, foams, lotion recalled over possible "serious and life-threatening infections"

A U.S. company that makes health care products is recalling four over-the-counter skin cleansers and an anti-itch lotion it says could lead to "serious and life-threatening infections."

New Jersey-based DermaRite Industries announced on Friday that it was voluntarily recalling the health care products due to the fact that they may cause a microbial contamination known as Burkholderia cepecia, which may result in adverse reactions, particularly in immunocompromised individuals.

In a company statement, DermaRite said the contaminated products "may be used by immunosuppressed individuals or by people who are attending to these individuals." The recall notice was also shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms for Burkholderia Cepecia Complex can range from fever and fatigue to serious respiratory infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis," the company said in its notice.

According to its website, DermaRite creates wound care products, cleansers, moisturizers, hand soaps and other items for patients and caregivers operating in health care settings.

DermaRite said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall. Reached for comment, the company referred CBS MoneyWatch back to its statement.

The items included in the recall include DermaKleen, DermaSarra, KleenFoam and PeriGiene — all of which serve slightly different health care purposes. DermaKleen, for example, is a antimicrobial hand cleanser, while DermaSarra offers relief from poison ivy, insect bites, and other skin irritants.

DermaRite said it has reached out to its distributors and customers by e-mail and advised them "to immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility's process."

The company said consumers who have used the products should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any issues possibly related to use of the products.