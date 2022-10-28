Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire

The rebuilding process is underway in Superior, 10 months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the town and nearby Louisville in Boulder County.

New housing, both for purchase and rent is being constructed along with new shops and restaurants.

"It's the downtown Superior really hasn't had since the coal mining days. Superior was founded as a coal mining town 125 years ago, they had a downtown with saloon and mining shops, and there hasn't really been anything with a modern sense of downtown until now," said Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.

Folsom hopes big annual events like holiday celebrations will return once construction is complete.