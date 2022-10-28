Watch CBS News
Local News

Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire
Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire 00:40

The rebuilding process is underway in Superior, 10 months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the town and nearby Louisville in Boulder County. 

superior-development-5vo-duplicate-transfer-frame-204.jpg
CBS

New housing, both for purchase and rent is being constructed along with new shops and restaurants. 

superior-development-5vo-duplicate-transfer-frame-544.jpg
CBS

"It's the downtown Superior really hasn't had since the coal mining days. Superior was founded as a coal mining town 125 years ago, they had a downtown with saloon and mining shops, and there hasn't really been anything with a modern sense of downtown until now," said  Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.

superior-development-5vo-duplicate-transfer-frame-466.jpg
CBS

Folsom hopes big annual events like holiday celebrations will return once construction is complete. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.