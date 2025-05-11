"Ready to Run" campaign empowers Colorado women to step into public office

On Saturday, women from across the state gathered to take part in "Ready to Run," a nonpartisan campaign training designed to help more women enter public office. Hosted by Colorado 50-50, the event helped teach women how to launch a campaign, from fundraising and media relations to understanding ballot access and building community support.

Erin Hottenstein, founder of Colorado 50-50, says the motivation behind the event is simple: "I think better decisions are made and better communities are created when women are involved. I wanted to train women to get involved in office and give them a seat at the table."

Among the participants were Amanda Pedrianes and Doris Crespo -- two women from different parts of Colorado, united by a shared goal of increasing representation and equity in politics.

Pedrianes, a resident of Thornton, is preparing her run for city council.

"We need to fight for our own lives and communities before losing them," she said. "I'm running because we need younger voices in office."

Crespo already serves on the Dacono City Council and says she's the first Hispanic woman to do so.

"Being able to represent my community and work together so everyone is represented is incredibly important," she said.

For both women, Ready to Run was more than just a training -- it was a space to connect, learn, and find encouragement among peers with shared goals.

"The support, having each other," Crespo said, "we can do this. That's huge."