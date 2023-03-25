Rallies continue in Denver after East High School shooting, prayer groups meet at locations around the city

Rallies continued in Denver on Saturday, a third straight day after a shooting at East High School that injured two deans. The organization Safe Haven hosted a day of prayer centered around the Colorado State Capitol.

There were seven locations around the city where prayers were held in the morning. Safe Haven pointed to them as areas where gun violence needs to be addressed. After prayers in those areas, they all met up outside the Capitol building to share their thoughts moving forward. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas was there to talk with people about what resources they need.

Two deans at East High were shot and injured by a student during a pat down on Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspected shooter killed himself much later in the day after escaping from the school.

Safety in Colorado schools continues to dominate the conversation among rallygoers since 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was shot and killed in February near that same school. This week's shooting remained the focus, though.

"To let them know we're here for young people that feel like they might be stuck in a hard place. To let them know that violence isn't the answer. That there are other things out there, because life does matter," said CoCo Cardenas of New Beginnings Ministry, speaking of the goal of Saturday's rally.