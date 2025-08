A rail worker was seriously injured in a train derailment in Denver early Tuesday morning. The derailment happened at the BNSF Globeville Yard.

Denver Fire Department

According to the Denver Fire Department, the rail worker was trapped in the derailment inside the BNSF yard and seriously injured. Firefighters said, "crews responded and acted quickly to free him from the car."

Denver Fire Department

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.