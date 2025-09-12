Watch CBS News
Racist graffiti discovered on historic Colorado mine site, deputies searching for suspects

By
Christa Swanson
Deputies are looking for the person, or people, responsible for racist graffiti scrawled across a historic site in Colorado.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the suspects vandalized the Wellington Ore Bin, located in French Gulch just outside of Breckenridge. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show multiple swastikas scrawled across several areas in the mine site.

racist-graffiti-summit-county-mine-2.png
Graffiti scrawled across multiple areas inside historic Wellington Ore Bin. Summit County Sheriff's Office

"This filth has no place in our community. Summit County Open Space staff have worked tirelessly this week to remove it," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information that could help identify those responsible is encouraged to call dispatch at (970) 668-8600 and speak with a deputy.

